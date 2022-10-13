S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $366.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $366.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.13.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $291.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $291.06 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

