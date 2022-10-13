S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $403.00 to $366.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as low as $279.68 and last traded at $281.52, with a volume of 18694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.17.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

