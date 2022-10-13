Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in September

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 49,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Featured Stories

