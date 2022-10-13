Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 1561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

