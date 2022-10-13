Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $8.34. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 14,462 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

