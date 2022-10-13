SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716,022 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 91.95% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $100,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $533,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMHC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,905. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.