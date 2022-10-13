SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $286.62

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $286.62 and last traded at $289.62, with a volume of 58970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

