SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.98

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 315,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 299,583 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,561,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

