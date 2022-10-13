SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.15

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 73335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

