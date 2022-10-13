SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 7.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 347,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

