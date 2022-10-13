SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000.

GWX opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

