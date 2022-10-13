SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Increased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,256. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.15.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.