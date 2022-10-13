SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Increased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,256. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.15.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
