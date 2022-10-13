SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $138.97

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.97 and last traded at $140.86, with a volume of 2295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.51.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

