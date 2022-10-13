Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.02% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,892. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.