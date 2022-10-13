Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 244,066 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 9.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 2.6 %

FDL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.92. 35,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,125. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.