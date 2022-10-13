Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Spire Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Spire Global stock traded up 0.03 on Wednesday, hitting 1.06. 10,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,810. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Spire Global has a 52 week low of 0.99 and a 52 week high of 6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.47.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.06. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 50.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of 19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.95 million. Analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

