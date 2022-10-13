Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

