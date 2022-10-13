Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30.
About Spirit Airlines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.