Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

