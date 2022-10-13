SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $230.07 Million

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market cap of $230.07 million and $25,575.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded 18% higher against the dollar.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official website is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is info-71194.medium.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00023404 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25,982.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Trading
Receive News & Updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpritzMoon Crypto Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.