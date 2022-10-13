Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.60

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.60 and last traded at C$44.58, with a volume of 25581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sprott Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.27.
Sprott Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
