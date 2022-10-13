Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.60

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.60 and last traded at C$44.58, with a volume of 25581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.91.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.27.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

