S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

