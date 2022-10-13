Stantec (NYSE:STN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,091,000. Amundi raised its position in Stantec by 70.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,305,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 538,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stantec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 146.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

