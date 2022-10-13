Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Shares Up 6.3%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 120,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 278,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Star Diamond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.