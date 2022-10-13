Stargate Finance (STG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.28 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate Finance (STG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stargate Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 133,272,369 in circulation. The last known price of Stargate Finance is 0.45744966 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $8,467,901.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stargate.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

