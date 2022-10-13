Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0319 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Status has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $110.54 million and approximately $126.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,507.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002070 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022987 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03285089 USD and is up 21.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $103,878,397.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

