Status Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $118.55 million and approximately $82.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.51 or 0.99998214 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

