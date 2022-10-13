Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Hits $2.90 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $99.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,570,860,881 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency . Stellar has a current supply of 50,001,787,570.25344 with 25,579,254,174.771908 in circulation. The last known price of Stellar is 0.11616329 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $166,563,741.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stellar.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.