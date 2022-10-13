Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. CL King raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

