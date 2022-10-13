Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Coeur Mining Call Options (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,554 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 1,587 call options.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 9.8 %

CDE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 262,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

