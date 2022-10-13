Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $658,697. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

