StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $909.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.