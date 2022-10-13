StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.