StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

