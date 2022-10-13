StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. 50,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,801. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

