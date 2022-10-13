StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.46. 763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $12,816,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

