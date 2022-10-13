StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 16,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

