StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.21.

SGEN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.43. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

