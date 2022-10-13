StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CASS opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $496.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.57. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

