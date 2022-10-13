StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CVR Partners Price Performance

UAN stock opened at $124.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $179.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

CVR Partners

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 38.45%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.30%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 138.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in CVR Partners by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

