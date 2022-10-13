StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

WATT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.18% and a negative net margin of 4,120.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Energous will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,052.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $52,330 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

