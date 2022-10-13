StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $136.37. 42,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,969. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 22.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.