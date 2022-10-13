StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,819. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,869,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 475,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

