StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,446. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $170.32 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.