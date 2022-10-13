StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 143,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

