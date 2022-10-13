StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America lowered their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.63.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $278.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.82 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.99.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 111.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

