StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.69. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.42.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,753,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 426,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 596,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,634 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

