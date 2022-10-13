StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

SLG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 15,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.