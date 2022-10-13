StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EGY opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $301.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.