StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

