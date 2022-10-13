StockNews.com Lowers Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.